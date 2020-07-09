Broken heart syndrome soar during coronavirus

Broken heart syndrome soar during coronavirusThursday, July 09, 2020
|
Coronavirus has been out there breaking hearts BUZZ Fam.
Doctors in Cleveland, Ohio, are reporting that cases of stress cardiomyopathy or “broken heart syndrome” are more than four times higher. They found that it has grown more prevalent since March in patients presenting with heart symptoms.
“The COVID-19 pandemic has brought about multiple levels of stress in people’s lives across the country and world,” cardiologist Ankur Kalra of the Cleveland Clinic said.
“The stress can have physical effects on our bodies and our hearts, as evidenced by the increasing diagnoses of stress cardiomyopathy we are experiencing,” he added.
The symptoms of the stress-driven syndrome can resemble a heart attack, with chest pains and shortness of breath, but without acutely blocked coronary arteries.
Other symptoms include an enlarged left ventricle, an irregular heartbeat, low blood pressure, and fainting.
In some cases, it may lead to cardiogenic shock, an often-fatal condition in which the heart is unable to pump enough blood to meet the body’s needs.
While the causes of stress cardiomyopathy are not fully understood, experts believe that physical and emotional stress can release hormones that temporarily lower the heart’s ability to pump, causing it to develop an irregular rhythm.
