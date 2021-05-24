Bryshere Gray gets 10 days in jail in domestic violence case

Bryshere Gray gets 10 days in jail in domestic violence caseMonday, May 24, 2021
|
“Empire” star, Bryshere Gray has been sentenced to 10 days in jail after pleading guilty in a domestic violence case.
Gray, who is best known for his role as Hakeem Lyon on Fox drama series “Empire,” accepted a plea deal for felony aggravated assault.
According to documents obtained by TMZ, he’s been sentenced to 10 days in county jail, and three years probation. He has also been ordered to pay restitution, and must enroll in a domestic violence offender treatment program.
Additionally, the outlet reports that as part of the deal, Gray must stay away from drugs and alcohol as he’ll also have to submit to drug and alcohol testing. He also cannot possess any kind of firearm.
He will also need to check in with his probation officer within 72 hours of being contacted by law enforcement.
Gray was arrested in July last year after his wife told police he assaulted her for hours and choked her unconscious.
