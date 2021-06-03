Buckingham palace barred ethnic minorities from office jobs in the 60s

In the 1960s, coloured immigrants or foreigners could not get an office job in Buckingham Palace.

This is according to a report by the Guardian. The outlet’s investigation found that in 1968, the Queen’s chief financial manager informed civil servants that “it was not, in fact, the practice to appoint coloured immigrants or foreigners” to clerical roles in the royal household. They were however, allowed to work as domestic servants.

But the palace has responded to these allegations, saying the queen and her household comply “in principle and in practice” with anti-discrimination legislation.

“Claims based on a second-hand account of conversations from over 50 years ago should not be used to draw or infer conclusions about modern-day events or operations,” a palace spokesman said, speaking on the customary condition of anonymity.

The Guardian, whose claims are based on documents from Britain’s National Archive, made this discovery during its investigation into the palace’s use of a mechanism known as “crown consent,”. Under this law, the monarch grants permission for Parliament to debate laws affecting her.

It found that parliament approved laws barring discrimination based on race and sex in the 1970s. Documents in the National Archives show how the queen’s advisers influenced the wording of that legislation, the newspaper said.