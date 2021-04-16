Buju Banton Foundation donates musical equipment to Mount Olivet Boys’ Home

The Buju Banton Foundation on Tuesday made a donation of musical equipment to the Mount Olivet Boys’ Home in Manchester.

The donation, which was in part sponsored by music streaming platform Audiomack, is expected to help to develop the boys’ musical talents.

According to Buju Banton, many of the boys living at the facility are interested in music and have big dreams of becoming great musicians.

The reggae and dancehall artiste said this was a big reason why he chose the institution for the donation.

“When we are able to empower disenfranchised boys, who are so often left behind, it is truly a blessing,” Banton said. “Thanks to Audiomack for partnering with the Buju Banton Foundation in gifting Mount Olivet Boys’ Home with musical instruments-5pc drum set, keyboard/key board stand, saxophone, guitar.

“The Buju Banton Foundation is committed to providing resources and skills to help bring their dreams to successful fruition,” he added.

Reiterating the foundation’s mission, Banton said he was committed to ensuring that at-risk boys also have equal opportunities to succeed.

“I know what it is for a child to go without basic necessities. I also know what it is to be a youth with big dreams and lots of determination, but unfortunately, daunted and unable to achieve your destiny due to lack of a helping hand. It is not an easy road,” said Banton. “However, Jah has blessed me. I have made it my mission, through the Buju Banton Foundation, to help by giving light to youth living in the darkness of poverty. Thus, ensuring they too have equal opportunities to succeed.”

Speaking at the handing over ceremony, facility director Patrick Newman thanked the foundation for the generous donation, noting that they had gone above lip service and are providing hope to the hopeless and a sense of direction to the lost.

“Your donation of musical instruments, in collaboration with music streaming company Audiomack, is an indication of your commitment to unearth the talents of the boys and provide an additional avenue for them to learn to play an instrument and to continue the strong tradition of Jamaica, producing great players of instruments. Furthermore, the Buju Banton Foundation is proof that each person can make their contribution to provide an invaluable service to all those who need a nurturing hand to blossom,”said Newman.

“For too long, we have been ambivalent in our approach to nurturing, protecting and directing our boys, by giving just lip service. The results are what we are reaping today; mayhem, destruction and heartlessness. However, the Buju Banton Foundation has gone above lip service and is providing hope to the hopeless and a sense of direction to the lost. Long may you continue this God blessed Foundation, which is surely needed to help give our boys who are seeking a second chance. I don’t know what tomorrow will bring; but I have a good feeling,” added Newman.