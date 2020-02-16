Buju gets Royal welcome in Kenya

Buju gets Royal welcome in KenyaSunday, February 16, 2020
|
On his first trip back to Africa, Buju Banton was on the
receiving end of a massive welcome by fans.
The â€˜Mama Africaâ€˜ artiste, arrived in Nairobi on Thursday night to a throng of welcoming fans outside the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport.
Upon his arrival, he was presented with traditional African clothing as a welcome gift by jubilant fans as they welcomed him to Africa since his 2018 release from incarceration.
Gargamel performed at the Kenyatta International Convention Centre on Saturday evening. He was originally expected to perform last weekend but had to reschedule following the passing of former President Daniel Arap Moi.
Buju took the opportunity to thank the fans for their support while touching the soil of Africa, symbolic of his return. He was then whisked away to his hotel but not before disclosing that he couldnâ€™t stay too long because he was tired and hungry from the long flight.
