‘Bunny Striker’ Lee to be buried on Sunday, two viewings this week

Jamaicans

will be able to pay their respects to legendary reggae producer Edward ‘Bunny

Striker’ Lee at two viewings this week.

The musical icon, who died on October 6, will be laid to rest at the Dovecot Memorial Park in St Catherine on November 15.

But before that, mourners will be able to view his body at the National Indoor Sports Centre in St Andrew on Friday, November 13.

There will also be a viewing for iconic singer Frederick ‘Toots’ Hibbert at a different section of the same venue on that day.

The second viewing for Lee will be on Saturday, November 14, at the Roman’s Funeral Home Chapel from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. A thanksgiving service will follow in the afternoon.

The following day, Lee will be interred beside his mother at Dovecot.

Lee died in hospital in October at 79 years old. But by the time he died, he was already regarded as a pioneer in the music industry having started his career in the 1960s as a record plugger. Over the years, he worked with the likes of Peter Tosh, Bob Marley, Beenie Man, Buju Banton, Sly and Robbie, John Holt and Eric Donaldson.

In 2008, the prolific producer was rewarded for his contribution to music when the Jamaican government honoured him with the Order of Distinction.