BUZZ Birthday: Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce is 34 today

BUZZ Fam, join us in celebrating Jamaican sprint sensation Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce who turns 34-years-old today.

The ‘Pocket Rocket’ rose to fame at the 2008 Beijing Olympics when she claimed the Olympic 100m title with a time of 10.78 seconds. She followed this stunning performance in Beijing when she was crowned world 100m champion in Berlin with a fantastic time of 10.73 seconds.

She continued this winning streak by qualifying for the London 2012 Olympics with a sensational time of 10.70. This remains the best performance by a female 100m athlete since 2012.

At the Olympics, she became the third woman in history to retain the 100m title as she held off competition and clocked a triumphant 10.75 seconds.

At the 2013 Worlds in Moscow, she cruised home in the 100m in 10.71 seconds, recording a breakthrough 200m victory in 22.17 seconds, and concluding with a 4x100m relay success in 41.29 seconds. Until that time, no other female athlete had collected three sprint titles at the same World Championships.

In January 2014, Fraser-Pryce continued to demonstrate excellent form at the IAAF World Indoor Championships in Sopot (POL), where in her debut over 60m she stormed to victory with an impressive time of 6.98.

The Olympian, mom, and philanthropist is widely regarded as one of the greatest sprinters of all time. And has won over the world with her charming smile and amicable personality.