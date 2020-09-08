BUZZ Birthdays: Yendi Phillipps celebrates her 35th birthday today!Tuesday, September 08, 2020
|
Beauty Queen, Yendi Phillips is celebrating her 35th birthday today!
Phillipps stole all our hearts when she won the Miss Jamaica Universe beauty pageant in 2010. She represented Jamaica well and placed second in the pageant held in Las Vegas on 23 August 2010.
After the competition, Phillipps appeared in numerous commercials for popular brands such as Toyota, and Pepsi.
Since then, Phillipps has become a mom, a businesswoman, and host of her own YouTube show- Odyssey with Yendi.
And in her usual cheerful spirit, she welcomed her birthday.
â€œHELLO NEW YEAR!!Ÿ‰Ÿ‰â™¾â™¾Ÿ‚Ÿ‚BIRTHDAYS ARE (STILL) THE BEST DAYS!!!Ÿ’ƒŸ½Ÿ’ƒŸ½Ÿ’ƒŸ½Ÿ’ƒŸ½Half way through 3 score and 10!! And I am grateful for it ALL!!! What a ride itâ€™s been!?!These are my current moods!!Soaking it in, grateful for the journey, and excited for whatâ€™s to come!!#HappyBirthday#InfinityEnergy#ThirtyFiveAndOverClub#BigPeopleBusiness#TalkToMeNice
