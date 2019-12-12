BUZZ brings you more pics from MoDA 2019

Kerry-Ann Clarke and her team at the MoDA Collection put on a fabulous event at the Spanish Court Hotel. Among those seen at the well-attended fashion show spectacle were DJ Bambino, Romae Gordon, Cindy Breakspeare, Laura Henzell, Jodi Henriques, Asafa Powell, Dr Renee Rattray, Sharon Roper, Kibwe McGann, Tina Myers and Nicole Pandohie. The Buzz team brings you some” strike a pose” moments from the blue carpet.

