BUZZ Hacks: 5 plants to keep your home cool this summer

Do you feel that? #PlaceHotB!

It’s the type of heat that can make you drowsy, and the summer is here to remind you that it’s in charge.

Though the heavy-duty fans and air conditioning units offer varying degrees of respite, many Jamaican homes have a much cheaper option to cool down: PLANTS.

The average Jamaican houses around one to four potted plants for aesthetic purposes. Did you know that recent studies have shown that adding certain plants can not only keep the air around your homes cool but also help flush out toxins?

Plants have been proven to keep your house cool because they lose water during transpiration, which freshens the air around the plants, leaving it purified and crisp. If you’re looking for a natural, inexpensive way to keep your house cool, consider getting some of these plants, which can help keep temperatures down:

Acrea palm tree

As one of the most popular living room and patio plants across the island, areca palm trees are decorative houseplants that act as natural humidifiers.

In addition to cooling off your home, areca palms can remove benzene, formaldehyde and trichloroethylene from the air.

Aloe vera

Known affectionately as ‘sinkle bible’, having an aloe vera plant on hand will not only come in handy if you get any nasty itch, cuts or sunburns, but it is also effective at cooling the air temperature and removing formaldehyde from the air.

According to a study conducted by the Beijing University of Chemical Technology, potted plants, such as aloe vera could remove formaldehyde from the air in confined spaces.

Potted ferns

Potted ferns are not only aesthetically pleasing but are popular for their minimalistic design. These plants have been proven to be quite skilled in ‘sprucing up’ the air quality in your home. Potted ferns are notoriously adept at absorbing harmful gases through pores on the surface of their leaves.

Snake plants

Snake plants, also known as Mother-in-Law’s Tongue, are another potted plant with exceptional air-purifying properties.

According to a 1989 study published by scientists at NASA, low-light requiring houseplants such as mother-in-law’s tongue, “have demonstrated the potential for improving indoor air quality by removing trace organic pollutants from the air in energy-efficient buildings”.

Golden pothos

The golden pothos is another plant popular in Jamaica with great air-purification properties. Known locally as ‘creeper’, the plant, which thrives in a system of vines, is perfect for those who aren’t exactly garden-savvy, as it’s extremely easy to take care of.

A golden pothos requires little light and little care, and it will keep your air cool and purified.

Now that you’re armed to the bedrock with information, ‘cool dung yuh yaad’ with your own ‘green arsenal’ and get your purify on!