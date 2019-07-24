BUZZ Hacks: DIY A/C projects for the summer heatwave

Jamaica continues to grapple with one of the largest, most-encompassing heatwaves citizens have ever had to contend with.

As climate change takes root across the globe, warmer temperatures, especially in the northern hemisphere, have left many countries unprepared in the face of this latest threat to humanity.

Here in Jamaica, the struggle to adapt in time is critical as the country recorded its highest-ever average temperature on Saturday, June 23.

According to the Met Service, thermometers across the island noted never-before-seen figures of 39.1 degrees Celsius or just around 102 degrees Fahrenheit.

If you’re active on social media, the hashtag #PlaceHotB offers some comic relief to the blistering heat, but it is still important that Jamaicans take as much precaution to avoid the dizzying heat and stay hydrated.

This is especially true for the country’s most vulnerable – children, pregnant women, the homeless and indigent, as well as the elderly.

The recent temperature increases across Jamaica are indeed frightening, and despite 2018 being the fourth hottest year on record, temperatures are projected to exceed those this year.

Air-conditioning units, though more widespread across the country, might still be an exorbitant expense for some families.

If you’re a Jack (or Jill) of all trades, BUZZ has presented a few interactive tutorials with some of YouTube’s most viral do-it-yourself (DIY) projects.

Get busy and create that makeshift A/C you so desperately need with your standing fan and very few tools! Stay frosty!