Buzz Travel: Visa-free countries Jamaicans can visit

Summer’s here and with it the age-old question on many Jamaican minds:

For many Jamaicans who’ve experienced nearly all the island has to offer, the next best bet is to travel overseas – and enjoy the sights, sounds, tastes and feels of another country.

Outside of the usual favourites of the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom, there are also many other countries that provide less-stringent access with visa-free travel all year round!

As of March 2019, Jamaican citizens had visa-free or visa on arrival access to 84 countries and territories. According to the Henley Passport Index, the Jamaican passport is ranked 63rd in the world in terms of travel freedom.

Now, with the declaration of a visa waiver agreement between Jamaica and Ghana this July, the African country joins an impressive list of 84 countries and 11 disputed territories where Jamaicans are welcomed with open arms.

Think you know them all? Well, here’s your challenge!

Try to come up with as many countries where visa-free travel is possible for Jamaicans before scrolling further (We double dare you).

How many did you come up with…10…20…40…95?!

If you’ve thought about expanding your horizons or are already a step closer to experiencing a new cultural frontier, BUZZ presents a comprehensive list of all 95 countries across the world where just your Jamaican passport is needed to enjoy a well-needed vacation:

NB: This list is broken down into three categories: Visa-free access (*), Visa supplied on arrival (!), and e-Visas (an official document issued online by respective Immigration Departments or Foreign Ministries that allows for Jamaicans to enter and travel.)

1. Bahrain (eVisa)

2. Azerbaijan (eVisa)

3. Comoros (!)

4. Cote d’Ivoire

5. Argentina (*)

6. Antigua and Barbuda (*)

7. Barbados (*)

8. Bangladesh (*)

9. Cook Islands (*)

10. Macau (!) [Territory of China]

11. Palestine (*)

12. Northern Cyprus [Territory of Turkey] (*)

13. Curacao (*)

14. Hong Kong (*) [Territory of China]

15. Niue (*) [Territory of New Zealand]

16. Monserrat (*) [Territory of the United Kingdom]

17. Zimbabwe (*)

18. Venezuela (*)

19. Uganda (*)

20. Trinidad and Tobago (*)

21. Tuvalu (!)

22. Serbia (*)

23. St. Vincent and the Grenadines (*)

24. St. Lucia (*)

25. St. Kitts & Nevis (*)

26. Peru (*)

27. Niger (*)

28. Madagascar (*)

29. Kiribati (*)

30. Jordan (!)

31. Myanmar (eVisa)

32. Seychelles (visitor’s permit on arrival)

33. Palau (!)

34. Mexico (*)

35. Lesotho (*)

36. Israel (*)

37. Kenya (*)

38. Nicaragua (!)

39. Malaysia (*)

40. Kyrgyzstan (eVisa)

41. South Korea (*)

42. Togo (!)

43. Suriname (*)

44. Mozambique (!)

45. Tajikistan (eVisa)

46. Sao Tome & Principe (eVisa)

47. Rwanda (either visa on arrival/eVisa)

48. Panama (*)

49. Micronesia (*)

50. Nepal (!)

51. South Africa (*)

52. Sri Lanka (either eVisa/visa on arrival)

53. Papua New Guinea (visitor permit)

54. Qatar (eVisa)

55. Senegal (!)

56. Pitcairn Islands (*) [Territory of the United Kingdom]

57. Somaliland (!)

58. Russia (*)

59. Mauritania (!)

60. Guyana (*)

61. Indonesia (*)

62. Laos (!)

63. Timor-Leste (!)

64. Zambia (*)

65. Mauritius (*)

66. Namibia (*)

67. India (eVisa)

68. Guinea-Bissau (!)

69. Grenada (*)

70. Malawi (*)

71. Philippines (*)

72. Somalia (!)

73. Tanzania (*)

74. Vanuatu (*)

75. Transnistria (*) [formerly part of Moldova, now known as Pridnestrovian Moldavian Republic]

76. Samoa (entry permit on arrival)

77. Haiti (*)

78. Iran (!)

79. The Maldives (!)

80. Sierra Leone (*)

81. Singapore (*)

82. Turkey (eVisa)

83. Uruguay (*)

84. South Ossetia [formerly northern territory of Georgia in Europe]

85. Georgia (eVisa) [not to be confused with the US state of Georgia]

86. The Gambia (*)

87. Gabon (eVisa)

88. Fiji (*)

89. Eswatini, also known as Swaziland (*)

90. Ethiopia (eVisa)

91. Ecuador (*)

92. Dominica (*)

93. Dominican Republic (*)

94. Djibouti (eVisa)

95. As of July 2019, Ghana!

How many of these countries have you visited? Which listing surprised you?

