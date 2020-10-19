Bye, Twitter: Cardi B leaves platform after being bashed for taking back Offset

Tired of

explaining to followers why she decided to take back her rapper husband, Offset,

Cardi B has deleted her Twitter account.

According to Cardi B, she didn’t make her divorce public, yet she has to deal with all the ‘drama’ that resulted in the revelation.

“I didn’t put my divorce out there, a f**king court clerk put it out there. And because people are making rumours up, ‘Oh, this guy has a girl pregnant,’ this and that, I have to address it,” she said in an Instagram Live on Saturday.

The 28-year-old celebrity said that she is simply tired of being told what to do and what is best for her by people who know very little about her life and relationship.

“I’m so tired that because of y’all I’ve gotta continuously explain myself,” she said.

“A whole bunch of 15-year-olds telling me how to live my life like I’m mother**king Ariana Grande or something… like I came from Disney or something,” added the rapper, who shares daughter Kulture with Offset.

Despite being bashed for reuniting with her husband, Cardi B says she intends to work on the relationship with her partner.

“You guys want to be harassing this n ****. Bro, if I work things out, why are you going to this n****‘s Twitter to harass him? That s** t don’t make no f **king sense,” she said. “I love my fans and I’m thankful, and I’m grateful for everything you do, but some of you really be acting like I sleep with ya.”

This is the second time that Cardi B will be working on her relationship with Offset following a public split. In 2018, she ended the union after secretly getting married in 2017.