Cafes: A booming business in Jamaica

Hey BUZZ Fam, your next business idea should see you opening a cafe in the corporate area. According to Norman Grant, president of the Jamaica Coffee Exporter’s Association there is an awakening of the coffee consumption palette of Jamaicans and this is being driven by the cafe culture.

“Along with a variety of freshly brewed coffee, they [cafes] also provide pastry, sandwiches, salads, WiFi, provide an environment for leisurely business meetings in a relaxed environment,” he said.

And guess what? There are only 20 cafes in Kingston to supply the needs of all those coffee lovers.

Grant said people are buying more cups of coffee in these cafes. “These encouraging signal are going to continue in 2020 and we are going to strengthen the collaborative process to ensure these trends continue,” he said.

He wants entrepreneurs to take advantage of the peak coffee consumption periods. “We observe that the peak consumption period ranges between the hours of 11 am and three 3:00 pm each day, with the hours between 5 am and 10 am also being well supported,” he said.

“But the number of cups in adulterated coffee takes place in areas where there is a higher concentration of tourists, ” he pointed out.

Grant was speaking at the launch of the Blue Mountain Coffee Festival recently.