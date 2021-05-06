Caitlyn Jenner commits to building Trump’s wall if elected

Caitlyn Jenner commits to building Trump’s wall if electedThursday, May 06, 2021
So if Caitlyn Jenner becomes governor of California like she’s hoping, then she will pick up where former US president, Donald Trump left off by building a wall at the southern border.
Jenner made the revelation in an interview with Fox News’s Sean Hannity.
She said this will all be part of her goal to create a better immigration system.
“We need to spend some money to have a fair and equitable immigration system,” she said when Hannity asked her if she supported “sanctuary cities.” “I am all for the wall. I would secure the wall. We can’t have a state, we can’t have a country without a secure wall.”
Adding that she would do her best to California’s sanctuary city status.
At the same time, sought to clarify. “We are a compassionate country, OK? We are a compassionate state. … Some people, we are going to send back. No question about that. … But I have met some of the greatest immigrants into our country,” she said.
Jenner announced her candidacy for governor of the Golden State last week saying; “Californians want better and deserve better from their governor. For too long, career politicians have overpromised and under-delivered. We need a leader with a vision and the resolve to see it through.”
