Caitlyn Jenner didn’t know ‘Keeping Up With The Kardashians’ was ending

Caitlyn Jenner didn’t know ‘Keeping Up With The Kardashians’ was endingSaturday, September 12, 2020
|
Earlier this
week, it was announced that Keeping Up With The Kardashians would be
ending. But guess who didn’t know? Caitlyn Jenner.
It is said that Caitlyn, who was once Bruce Jenner, only found out that the show, which she was part of for years, was coming to an end through the media.
“Nobody called me, I heard it through the media. Was I surprised? No, but that show … it’s probably the greatest reality show in history,” said Caitlyn.
The former Olympian appeared on the show between 2006 and 2016. Her journey as an athlete was highlighted during the time, and fans also got a firsthand view of when she came out as trans and her divorce from the matriarch, Kris Jenner.
“The girls have done, and Kris has done, just an amazing job with the show and keeping it going this long, but everybody is in a different place now, and I think it’s time to move on. What a run,” Caitlyn said in the interview with Australia’s The Morning Show.
On Tuesday, it was announced that Keeping Up With The Kardashians would be coming to an end in 2021 after 14 seasons on the air.
