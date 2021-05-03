Caitlyn Jenner does not think transgender girls should participate in women’s sports

Caitlyn Jenner does not think transgender girls should participate in women’s sportsMonday, May 03, 2021
If you were born a boy, but now identifies as a girl, then you shouldn’t be taking part in girls’ sport. This is according to former Olympic gold medalist and transgender advocate, Caitlyn Jenner.
Jenner who is now trying to be governor of California on a republican ticket told TMZ that it’s a question of fairness.
“I oppose biological boys who are trans competing in girls’ sports in school,” Jenner said. “It just isn’t fair. And we have to protect girls’ sports in our schools.”
She later took to Twitter to double down on her stance.
“I didn’t expect to get asked this on my Saturday morning coffee run, but I’m clear about where I stand. It’s an issue of fairness and we need to protect girls’ sports in our schools,” she tweeted.
Jenner’s belief is in line with legislation being passed across states like Florida and Mississippi. These states have banned transgender athletes from competing on girls’ or women’s sports teams.
And according to the Human Rights Campaign, 17 states have proposed such legislation.
