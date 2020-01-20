Caitlyn Jenner doesn’t regret getting married and having kids

Caitlyn Jenner doesn’t regret getting married and having kidsMonday, January 20, 2020
|
Caitlyn Jenner “wouldn’t change a thing” about her past.
The 70-year-old reality star was formerly known as Bruce Jenner before undergoing gender reassignment, but has said that despite spending more than six decades as Bruce, she wouldn’t alter anything about her life so far, because she “doesn’t regret” getting married and having kids.
Asked what she would say to her younger self, she said: “Honestly, I wouldn’t change a thing. Yes, there were a lot of struggles – the 80s were the worst. I lived in a house for six years in my thirties and isolated myself from the world. I was going to try and transition before I was 40, but I got to 39 and couldn’t do it. It wasn’t time for me personally or in society.
“Then, five months later, after I’d decided I had to get back into life, I met Kris [Jenner] and we were together for 23 years, raised a great family and had two more kids. I don’t regret any of that.”
Caitlyn has Burt, 41, and Cassandra, 39, with first wife Chrystie Jenner, sons Brandon, 38, and Brody, 36, with second spouse Linda Thompson, and daughters Kendall, 24, and Kylie, 22, with ex-wife Kris Jenner.
The I Am Cait star also helped to raise Kris’ kids from her marriage to the late Robert Kardashian – including Kourtney, Kim, Khloe, and Rob Kardashian – and has said that since her transition, Kim, Kendall, and Kylie have helped her discover her own sense of style.
