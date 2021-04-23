Caitlyn Jenner running for governor of California

Caitlyn Jenner running for governor of CaliforniaFriday, April 23, 2021
|
Caitlyn Jenner could be the next governor of California.
The Keeping Up the Kardashian’s star announced her intention to oust governor Gavin Newsom, and take charge of the Golden State on Friday.
“I’m in! California is worth fighting for,” the 71-year-old declared on Instagram.
“California has been my home for 50 years. I came here because I know that anyone regardless of their background or station in life, could turn their dreams into reality,” she said.
She added; “I’ve been a compassionate disrupter throughout my life. From representing the United States in the Olympics and winning a gold medal, to helping advance the movement towards equality.”
Newsom has been facing pressure from republics because of the state’s handling of the COVID-10 pandemic. A recent Republican campaign earned enough signatures across the state to force Newsom to face a recall election.
And this is what Jenner is hoping to take advantage of.
“Californians want better and deserve better from their governor. For too long, career politicians have overpromised and under-delivered. We need a leader with a vision and the resolve to see it through,” she said while promising a campaign of solutions.
