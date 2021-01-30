Calypso fraternity mourns Singing Sandra

Regarded as the mother of Calypso, Sandra ‘Singing Sandra’ Des Vignes, died on Thursday (January 28).

Des Vignes, who was 64-years-old, passed away at a hospital in Trinidad; her cause of death has not yet been released.

Most known for her hits like Voices from the Ghetto, Song for Healing, For Whom the Bell Tolls and Ancient Rhythm, she was the first female to win the Calypso Monarch competition twice, in 1999 and 2003.

Following news of her passing, several calypso and soca musicians including Fay-Ann Lyons-Alvarez, Destra Garcia and Barbadian soca star Alison Hinds, paid tribute to the late singer.

The Trinbago Unified Calypsonian Organisation (TUCO) described the late singer as one of the pioneers in the Calypso industry, noting that she empowered many listeners, especially women.

“She influenced people in a positive way by giving them something to think about,” TUCO said