Calypso legend Sir Rupert ‘King Swallow’ Philo has died

Sir Rupert ‘The Mighty Swallow’ Philo has died. He was 78.

The popular Antigua and Barbudan calypso star passed away today (September 11) after a prolonged illness. He was surrounded by his family.

Over his illustrious career, Philo was known for his social and political commentary, as well as his many hits which include Fire in the Backseat, Subway Jam, Party In Space and Satan Coming Down. He earned several calypso crowns over his career and won Antigua’s road march titles five times.

Sir Rupert was knighted by his country for his outstanding contribution to culture and to calypso.