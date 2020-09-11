Calypso legend Sir Rupert ‘King Swallow’ Philo has died

Calypso legend Sir Rupert ‘King Swallow’ Philo has diedFriday, September 11, 2020
|
Sir Rupert ‘The Mighty Swallow’ Philo has died. He was 78.
The popular Antigua and Barbudan calypso star passed away today (September 11) after a prolonged illness. He was surrounded by his family.
Over his illustrious career, Philo was known for his social and political commentary, as well as his many hits which include Fire in the Backseat, Subway Jam, Party In Space and Satan Coming Down. He earned several calypso crowns over his career and won Antigua’s road march titles five times.
Sir Rupert was knighted by his country for his outstanding contribution to culture and to calypso.
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy