Cameron Diaz welcomes first child

Cameron Diaz welcomes first childSaturday, January 04, 2020
|
Cameron Diaz and Benji Madden have welcomed their first child together.
The 47-year-old actress and the Good Charlotte rocker have become first-time parents to a daughter named Raddix Madden, and have taken to social media to share the happy news with their followers.
In a joint statement posted to Instagram, they wrote: “Happy New Year from the Maddens! We are so happy, blessed and grateful to begin this new decade by announcing the birth of our daughter, Raddix Madden.”
The couple – who married in 2015 – went on to gush over their new arrival, saying she has “instantly captured” their hearts.
But the pair insisted they won’t be sharing any images of their tot, because they want to “protect” her “privacy”.
They added: “She has instantly captured our hearts and completed our family. While we are overjoyed to share this news, we also feel a strong instinct to protect our little one’s privacy. So we won’t be posting pictures or sharing any more details, other than the fact that she is really really cute!! Some would even say RAD:)”
Since the couple began dating in 2014, they’ve both been notoriously private about their love life.
