Camila Mendes was sexually assaulted in college

Camila Mendes was drugged and sexually assaulted during freshman year at college.

The 25-year-old actress has revealed that someone slipped the date rape drug Rohypnol – known as a “roofie” – into her drink when she was studying at New York University’s Tisch School of the Arts, and he went on to do stuff to her that she didn’t consent to.

Speaking to Women’s Health magazine, she said: “I had a very, very bad experience. I was roofied by someone who sexually assaulted me.”

After the dark period of her life, the brunette beauty got the words “to build a home” etched on her ribcage as a reminder to “strengthen her sense of self and the environment around her” – especially as she had spent most of her life moving house.

She explained: “Whenever I feel like I’m going through something difficult, I think about what I can do physically for myself.”