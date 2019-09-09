Camila Mendes was sexually assaulted in college

Camila Mendes was sexually assaulted in collegeMonday, September 09, 2019
|
Camila Mendes was drugged and sexually assaulted during freshman year at college.
The 25-year-old actress has revealed that someone slipped the date rape drug Rohypnol – known as a “roofie” – into her drink when she was studying at New York University’s Tisch School of the Arts, and he went on to do stuff to her that she didn’t consent to.
Speaking to Women’s Health magazine, she said: “I had a very, very bad experience. I was roofied by someone who sexually assaulted me.”
After the dark period of her life, the brunette beauty got the words “to build a home” etched on her ribcage as a reminder to “strengthen her sense of self and the environment around her” – especially as she had spent most of her life moving house.
She explained: “Whenever I feel like I’m going through something difficult, I think about what I can do physically for myself.”
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy