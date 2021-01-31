Canadian man sets record for eating world’s hottest peppers

A Canadian made the Guinness World Records a fourth time after he wolfed down three of the world’s hottest peppers in 9.72 seconds.

Mike Jack of Ontario ate three Carolina Reaper chilli peppers, the world’s hottest peppers with an average of 1.5 million Scoville Heat Units (SHU).

The average jalapeño pepper is rated as between 2,500 to 8,000 SHU.

While Jack officially set the new record on November 21, 2020, the Guinness Book of World Records only verified and published the achievement on its Facebook page on Wednesday.

Jack secured his first record in January 2019, when he achieved the fastest time to eat three Bhut Jolokia chili peppers.