Canadian man sets record for eating world’s hottest peppers

Canadian man sets record for eating world’s hottest peppersSunday, January 31, 2021
|
A Canadian made the Guinness World Records a fourth time after he wolfed down three of the world’s hottest peppers in 9.72 seconds.
Mike Jack of Ontario ate three Carolina Reaper chilli peppers, the world’s hottest peppers with an average of 1.5 million Scoville Heat Units (SHU).
The average jalapeño pepper is rated as between 2,500 to 8,000 SHU.
While Jack officially set the new record on November 21, 2020, the Guinness Book of World Records only verified and published the achievement on its Facebook page on Wednesday.
Jack secured his first record in January 2019, when he achieved the fastest time to eat three Bhut Jolokia chili peppers.
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy