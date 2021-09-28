Canadian University to offer course on Drake and The Weeknd

If you’re an undergraduate student in Canada with desires to study your favourite rapper, now is your chance. A number of international media outlets are today reporting that Ryerson University’s The Creative School, is offering a course that will delve into the lives and musical talents of Toronto-born artistes, Drake and The Weeknd.

Titled “Deconstructing Drake and The Weeknd,” the course will be offered in the winter semester beginning January 2022. Ryerson Professor-In-Residence, Dalton Higgins is slated to teach the course.

“It’s time to get our Canadian rap and R&B icons recognized and canonized academically or otherwise,” Higgins said, according to a CNN report. “And it is critical for scholars and historians to examine the Toronto music scene that birthed Drake and The Weeknd and helped create the conditions for them to become mega-successful.”

The class will be offered as a flagship course for The Creative School’s Professional Music BA program, which the University’s Dean, Charles Falzon disclosed is Canada’s “first transdisciplinary professional music undergraduate program.”

Anticipation for the course is high as a number of students have already expressed interest in participating. “Even before registration opens, the enthusiasm for the class is already quite significant so I have a feeling it’ll pack up very quickly,” Falzon told CNN.

“What people tend to forget about Drake is that he’s actually a great writer,” the professor continued. “In his rhymes he employs all kinds of literary devices like metaphors, iambic pentameter, similes, so we’re going to deconstruct his lyrics and examine how he puts his songs together.”