Canadian University to offer course on Drake and The Weeknd

Canadian University to offer course on Drake and The WeekndTuesday, September 28, 2021
|
If you’re an undergraduate student in Canada with desires to study your favourite rapper, now is your chance. A number of international media outlets are today reporting that Ryerson University’s The Creative School, is offering a course that will delve into the lives and musical talents of Toronto-born artistes, Drake and The Weeknd.
Titled “Deconstructing Drake and The Weeknd,” the course will be offered in the winter semester beginning January 2022. Ryerson Professor-In-Residence, Dalton Higgins is slated to teach the course.
“It’s time to get our Canadian rap and R&B icons recognized and canonized academically or otherwise,” Higgins said, according to a CNN report. “And it is critical for scholars and historians to examine the Toronto music scene that birthed Drake and The Weeknd and helped create the conditions for them to become mega-successful.”
The class will be offered as a flagship course for The Creative School’s Professional Music BA program, which the University’s Dean, Charles Falzon disclosed is Canada’s “first transdisciplinary professional music undergraduate program.”
Anticipation for the course is high as a number of students have already expressed interest in participating. “Even before registration opens, the enthusiasm for the class is already quite significant so I have a feeling it’ll pack up very quickly,” Falzon told CNN.
“What people tend to forget about Drake is that he’s actually a great writer,” the professor continued. “In his rhymes he employs all kinds of literary devices like metaphors, iambic pentameter, similes, so we’re going to deconstruct his lyrics and examine how he puts his songs together.”
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy