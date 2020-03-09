GALLERY: Canadian Women’s Club of Jamaica celebrates International Women’s Day

The Canadian Women’s Club of Jamaica put on a fine wine pairing soiree to celebrate International Women’s Day on Sunday. The event took place at Matalon House on Long Lane, in Stony Hill St Andrew. BUZZ’s ace cameraman Chris Lewinson was there and brings you these pics.

Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at https://bit.ly/epaper-login