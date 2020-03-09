GALLERY: Canadian Women’s Club of Jamaica celebrates International Women’s Day

GALLERY: Canadian Women’s Club of Jamaica celebrates International Women’s DayMonday, March 09, 2020
The Canadian Women’s Club of Jamaica put on a fine wine pairing soiree to celebrate International Women’s Day on Sunday. The event took place at Matalon House on Long Lane, in Stony Hill St Andrew. BUZZ’s ace cameraman Chris Lewinson was there and brings you these pics.
