Canopy to target underserved health and life insurance market in Jamaica—Wehby

Canopy to target underserved health and life insurance market in Jamaica—WehbySaturday, January 18, 2020
|
GraceKennedy and the Musson Group have joined forces to form health insurance company, Canopy.
Speaking at the Canopy’s launch event held at the Jamaica Pegasus Wednesday night (Jan 15), GraceKennedy CEO Don Wehby explained the rationale behind the formation of Canopy.
“I am very excited about this partnership between the Musson Group and GraceKennedy, and I know it will be a game-changing initiative. Canopy started with ambitious goals. Both GraceKennedy and Musson took a look at the value and service received in exchange for the premiums our companies pay annually, to provide group health and life insurance benefits to our employees,” he said.
The company will be heavily dependent upon technological platforms and should prove attractive to both millennials and corporations looking for ease of use and lack of bureaucracy.
Wehby continued: “Our research showed a large market that was underserved. That presented an opportunity. And after careful and strategic analysis of the group health and life insurance landscape in Jamaica, Canopy was born.
“We had to ensure that we embraced all stakeholders, making us the obvious choice for healthcare in Jamaica. The decision was made to satisfy the Jamaican broker community and the country’s employers looking for greater choice, with a more modern approach to health insurance administration.
See additional pictures in gallery.
The GraceKennedy boss reported that Canopy’s rollout across the country has been smooth to date and that the technological aspects have proven a hit with customers. Canopy has also bagged a number of key accounts.
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy