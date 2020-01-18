Canopy to target underserved health and life insurance market in Jamaica—Wehby

GraceKennedy and the Musson Group have joined forces to form health insurance company, Canopy.

Speaking at the Canopy’s launch event held at the Jamaica Pegasus Wednesday night (Jan 15), GraceKennedy CEO Don Wehby explained the rationale behind the formation of Canopy.

“I am very excited about this partnership between the Musson Group and GraceKennedy, and I know it will be a game-changing initiative. Canopy started with ambitious goals. Both GraceKennedy and Musson took a look at the value and service received in exchange for the premiums our companies pay annually, to provide group health and life insurance benefits to our employees,” he said.

The company will be heavily dependent upon technological platforms and should prove attractive to both millennials and corporations looking for ease of use and lack of bureaucracy.

Wehby continued: “Our research showed a large market that was underserved. That presented an opportunity. And after careful and strategic analysis of the group health and life insurance landscape in Jamaica, Canopy was born.

“We had to ensure that we embraced all stakeholders, making us the obvious choice for healthcare in Jamaica. The decision was made to satisfy the Jamaican broker community and the country’s employers looking for greater choice, with a more modern approach to health insurance administration.

See additional pictures in gallery.











The GraceKennedy boss reported that Canopy’s rollout across the country has been smooth to date and that the technological aspects have proven a hit with customers. Canopy has also bagged a number of key accounts.