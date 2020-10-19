Can’t remember the name of a song? Find it in Google Search by humming

BUZZ Fam, we know how frustrating it is when you’re trying to find a song, but simply cannot remember the name or words, only the tune is stuck in your head. Good news! Google is adding a new feature that will allow you to find a song by humming, whistling, or singing.

Okay, so here’s how it works; just open the latest version of the Google app or find your Google Search widget, tap the mic icon and say “what’s this song?” or click the “Search a song” button. Then go ahead and start humming, for 10-15 seconds. On Google Assistant, it’s just as simple. Say “Hey Google, what’s this song?” and then hum the tune.

After you’re finished humming, the machine learning algorithm helps identify potential song matches. And here’s the best part; you don’t need perfect pitch to use this feature. Google will present you with the most likely options based on the tune.

Then you can select the best match and explore information on the song and artist, view any accompanying music videos or listen to the song on your favorite music app, find the lyrics, read analysis and even check out other recordings of the song when available.

This feature is currently available in English on iOS, and in more than 20 languages on Android. And Google intends to expand this feature to even more languages in the future.