Captain Sir Tom Moore dies from coronavirus

Captain Sir Tom Moore has died with coronavirus. The 100-year-old raised almost £33m for Britain’s health care system to fight the virus.

The Army veteran won the nation’s hearts by walking 100 laps of his Bedfordshire garden before his 100th birthday in April

According to the BBC, Moore was taken to Bedford Hospital after requiring help with his breathing on Sunday.

His daughter Hannah Ingram-Moore said he had been treated for pneumonia over the past few weeks and last week tested positive for Covid-19.