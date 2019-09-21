Cardi B and Offset celebrating second anniversary

Cardi B is celebrating her second anniversary with her husband Offset.

The ‘I Like It‘ hitmaker marked 24 months of married life with her rapper spouse, with a sweet tribute to him on her social media on Friday (Sept. 20).

View this post on Instagram 9/20/17 Happy marriage anniversary hubby We keep learning and growing.Thats what marriage about.A post shared by Iamcardib (@iamcardib) on Sep 20, 2019 at 3:39pm PDT

She wrote on Instagram: “9/20/17 Happy marriage anniversary hubby … We keep learning and growing. Thats what marriage about. (sic)”

Migos rapper Offset also shared a sweet anniversary message for his wife.

View this post on Instagram Today is our anniversary nobody believed it was real. We got married without nobody knowing because it was only between us and God! Now we have beautiful Kulture and a big family. I love you 4ever and after life. ?: @#1xcardibA post shared by OFFSET (@offsetyrn) on Sep 20, 2019 at 7:52pm PDT

He wrote on his own social media account: “Today is our anniversary nobody believed it was real. We got married without nobody knowing because it was only between us and God! Now we have beautiful Kulture and a big family. I love you 4ever and after life. (sic)”

Cardi – who has Kulture, 14 months – recently opened up about her future plans and has shared that she is hoping to have another child after her next tour and album.

The ‘Clout’ rapper said: “I’ve got two songs that I definitely want to put on my album. And so this my plan. Let me tell you about my plan is. My plan is to take a couple of months working on my album. And right after I finish my album, I’m going to rehearse for a tour. I’m already working on a tour deal. Point is that everything is going good.”

On when she ideally wants to add to her brood, she added: “I’m working on my album, I already have two songs, I actually have three but I am not sure about one of them. I’m working on it and then after that I want to rehearse, rehearse for my tour and get ready for my f***ing tour and after my tour I want to have a kid. I want to have another kid.”