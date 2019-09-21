Cardi B and Offset celebrating second anniversary

Cardi B and Offset celebrating second anniversarySaturday, September 21, 2019
Cardi B is celebrating her second anniversary with her husband Offset.
The ‘I Like It‘ hitmaker marked 24 months of married life with her rapper spouse, with a sweet tribute to him on her social media on Friday (Sept. 20).
She wrote on Instagram: “9/20/17 Happy marriage anniversary hubby … We keep learning and growing. Thats what marriage about. (sic)”
Migos rapper Offset also shared a sweet anniversary message for his wife.
He wrote on his own social media account: “Today is our anniversary nobody believed it was real. We got married without nobody knowing because it was only between us and God! Now we have beautiful Kulture and a big family. I love you 4ever and after life. (sic)”
Cardi – who has Kulture, 14 months – recently opened up about her future plans and has shared that she is hoping to have another child after her next tour and album.
The ‘Clout’ rapper said: “I’ve got two songs that I definitely want to put on my album. And so this my plan. Let me tell you about my plan is. My plan is to take a couple of months working on my album. And right after I finish my album, I’m going to rehearse for a tour. I’m already working on a tour deal. Point is that everything is going good.”
On when she ideally wants to add to her brood, she added: “I’m working on my album, I already have two songs, I actually have three but I am not sure about one of them. I’m working on it and then after that I want to rehearse, rehearse for my tour and get ready for my f***ing tour and after my tour I want to have a kid. I want to have another kid.”
