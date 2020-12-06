Cardi B doesn’t want daughter growing up entitled

Cardi B doesn’t want daughter growing up entitledSunday, December 06, 2020
|
Rapper Cardi B says she doesn’t want her daughter
Kulture to grow up feeling entitled and may consider hiring a life coach.
The rapper told Billboard she wants her two-year-old to be raised with a solid understanding of the society in which she lives, Cardi B explained, making reference to racism and poverty.
“I want her to know that you’re not going to be an exception. I want her to have compassion. I don’t want her to ever have the mentality of, ‘This doesn’t apply to me,” Cardi told Billboard.
The 28-year-old admitted that it may be a little difficult getting that message across in light of the fact that her daughter was born into significant wealth.
“This girl gets in a pool every single day; I can’t swim because I barely went to the pool … I want her to know that just because you have money, that doesn’t mean you’re super-privileged,” said Cardi B.
Cardi B explained that irrespective of her wealth, she and her husband continue to face social ills like racial discrimination, an issue that she wants her daughter to be sensitive to.
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy