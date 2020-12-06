Cardi B doesn’t want daughter growing up entitled

Rapper Cardi B says she doesn’t want her daughter

Kulture to grow up feeling entitled and may consider hiring a life coach.

The rapper told Billboard she wants her two-year-old to be raised with a solid understanding of the society in which she lives, Cardi B explained, making reference to racism and poverty.

“I want her to know that you’re not going to be an exception. I want her to have compassion. I don’t want her to ever have the mentality of, ‘This doesn’t apply to me,” Cardi told Billboard.

The 28-year-old admitted that it may be a little difficult getting that message across in light of the fact that her daughter was born into significant wealth.

“This girl gets in a pool every single day; I can’t swim because I barely went to the pool … I want her to know that just because you have money, that doesn’t mean you’re super-privileged,” said Cardi B.

Cardi B explained that irrespective of her wealth, she and her husband continue to face social ills like racial discrimination, an issue that she wants her daughter to be sensitive to.