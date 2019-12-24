Cardi B donates $5,000 worth of toys to charity

Cardi B has reportedly donated $5,000 worth of toys to a children’s charity for Christmas.

The Bodak Yellow hitmaker may have her own daughter to buy for this festive season, but she wanted to make sure kids less fortunate than 17-month-old Kulture have something to unwrap on December 25 as well so she splashed out the lump sum at a local Target.

The 27-year-old rapper was spotted visiting the retail store in Miami, Florida, on Friday, December 20, where she bought games, dolls, car sets and many more sweet gifts.

She then had all her purchases put on to a U-HAUL truck, which she had rented out for the day, with the help of the staff and shipped off to her chosen children’s charity.

It’s not known where Cardi sent the toys but she has previously spoken about wanting to help out children in need in New York City, according to celebrity gossip website TMZ.com.