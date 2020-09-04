Cardi B is the new face of Balenciaga

BUZZ Fam, ya girl Cardi B is officially the new face of Balenciaga’s Fall 2020 campaign.

The campaign includes a series of gorgeous self-produced photos which were shot and styled by Cardi B’s team at her home in Los Angeles, California.

Not only is this Cardi B’s first luxury fashion campaign, it’s also the first time the fashion house has used a celebrity in a major campaign since creative director Demma Gvasalia took the reins in 2015.

The campaign was unveiled with a billboard outside the Louvre museum in Paris.

Cardi B shared the exciting news with her 74.7 million followers on Instagram.

“Ya lookin at the face of a @Balenciaga campaign! I remember how I felt seeing myself on a billboard in NYC Times Square but PARIS! Wish I was there to see it in person!,” she wrote.