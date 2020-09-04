Cardi B is the new face of Balenciaga

Cardi B is the new face of BalenciagaFriday, September 04, 2020
|
BUZZ Fam, ya girl Cardi B is officially the new face of Balenciaga’s Fall 2020 campaign.
The campaign includes a series of gorgeous self-produced photos which were shot and styled by Cardi B’s team at her home in Los Angeles, California.
Not only is this Cardi B’s first luxury fashion campaign, it’s also the first time the fashion house has used a celebrity in a major campaign since creative director Demma Gvasalia took the reins in 2015.
The campaign was unveiled with a billboard outside the Louvre museum in Paris.
Cardi B shared the exciting news with her 74.7 million followers on Instagram.
“Ya lookin at the face of a @Balenciaga campaign! I remember how I felt seeing myself on a billboard in NYC Times Square but PARIS! Wish I was there to see it in person!,” she wrote.
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy