Cardi B lands first leading role in film

Cardi B lands first leading role in filmFriday, January 15, 2021
Okayyyy we see you Cardi. So BUZZ Fam, Cardi B is out here making a lot of money moves. The WAP rapper has landed her first lead in a film, and we can’t wait.
According to Variety, Cardi B will be starring in Paramount’s upcoming comedy called Assisted Living. The film follows Cardi B’s Amber, a small-time crook who has to hide out from the cops and her former crew when a heist goes wrong. With nowhere else to go, she disguises herself as an elderly woman and hides in her estranged grandmother’s nursing home.
The film is based on an original spec script by This Is Us writer Kay Oyegun. (Paramount won the rights to Assisted Living in a bidding war two years ago.
This is not Cardi’s first time in the movies. She made her feature-film debut in Hustlers alongside Jennifer Lopez, Constance Wu, and Keke Palmer in 2019. Cardi B also has a role in F9, the next installment of the Fast & Furious franchise.
