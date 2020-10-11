Cardi B launches Reebok shoe collection

Cardi B launches Reebok shoe collectionSunday, October 11, 2020
|
It’s Cardi B’s birthday and the rapper is
The WAP artiste has been an ambassador for the shoe company since 2018 but is only now launching a collection with the brand.
Cardi made the announcement of her Reebok Club C line on her Instagram page yesterday.
The line will be made available on November 13, but the rapper dropped a limited number of shoes available at midnight yesterday on the company’s website.
The sneakers are inspired by street wear styles with high-shine patent uppers and a see-through lifted midsole from dramatic flair. It’s available in off-white colourway with hits of black accents, for adults and toddlers. Adult pairs will sell for US$100 while children’s style sells for US$50 at Reebok.com.
