Cardi B launches Reebok shoe collection

It’s Cardi B’s birthday and the rapper is

The WAP artiste has been an ambassador for the shoe company since 2018 but is only now launching a collection with the brand.

Cardi made the announcement of her Reebok Club C line on her Instagram page yesterday.

The line will be made available on November 13, but the rapper dropped a limited number of shoes available at midnight yesterday on the company’s website.

View this post on Instagram I’m kicking off my birthday weekend by announcing I am officially dropping my first ever Reebok x Cardi Footwear Collection on 11/13!! As my birthday gift to my loyal fans I’m dropping limited pairs TONIGHT at MIDNIGHT EST on Reebok.com. #ReebokxCardiBA post shared by Cardi B (@iamcardib) on Oct 10, 2020 at 9:05pm PDT

The sneakers are inspired by street wear styles with high-shine patent uppers and a see-through lifted midsole from dramatic flair. It’s available in off-white colourway with hits of black accents, for adults and toddlers. Adult pairs will sell for US$100 while children’s style sells for US$50 at Reebok.com.