Cardi B pregnant with baby No.2

In a shocking revelation at the BET Awards on Sunday, June 27 Cardi B announced she is pregnant with Baby number two.

The 28-year-old rapper stunned in a mesh catsuit that was completely draped in crystals only revealing her tummy.

Like clockwork, shortly after taking the stage revealing the baby bump, a picture was posted to the rapper’s Instagram page, confirming the pregnancy with the caption, “#2 @offsetyrn,” coupled with a red heart emoji.

The ‘WAP’ rapper has already rocked up over 2 million likes on the picture where she can be seen nude with a splash of white painting over the tummy area.

Just in case we needed any more confirmation, her infamous floral tattoo was on display based on the side profile of the picture.

The look was completed with a pair of large gold earrings.

Cardi and now husband, Offset got married in September 2017. A year after the couple welcomed their first child together, Kulture Kiari Cephus.

Like only Cardi B can, she had announced her first pregnancy during a performance on Saturday Night Live.