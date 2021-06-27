Cardi B pregnant with baby No.2

Cardi B pregnant with baby No.2Sunday, June 27, 2021
|
In a shocking revelation at the BET Awards on Sunday, June 27 Cardi B announced she is pregnant with Baby number two.
The 28-year-old rapper stunned in a mesh catsuit that was completely draped in crystals only revealing her tummy.
Like clockwork, shortly after taking the stage revealing the baby bump, a picture was posted to the rapper’s Instagram page, confirming the pregnancy with the caption, “#2 @offsetyrn,” coupled with a red heart emoji.
The ‘WAP’ rapper has already rocked up over 2 million likes on the picture where she can be seen nude with a splash of white painting over the tummy area.
Just in case we needed any more confirmation, her infamous floral tattoo was on display based on the side profile of the picture.
The look was completed with a pair of large gold earrings.
Cardi and now husband, Offset got married in September 2017. A year after the couple welcomed their first child together, Kulture Kiari Cephus.
Like only Cardi B can, she had announced her first pregnancy during a performance on Saturday Night Live.
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy