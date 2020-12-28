Cardi B settles US$10M lawsuit against former manager

Cardi B has settled her lawsuit against former manager Klenord ‘Shaft’ Raphael.

In April of 2018, Raphael (who is listed as a co-writer on Bodak Yellow) sued Cardi for $10 million, claiming that he had been “frozen” out of her career. He alleged that he discovered Cardi and played an “integral role in developing her music career and public image.”

Cardi had moved from Shaft’s KSR Group to Solid Foundation (the artist management arm of Quality Control) in March of that year.

In July, Cardi B filed a $30 million countersuit, in which she claimed that Shaft put “barriers between [Cardi] and people close to her in an effort to maintain complete control over her” he also wanted to dictate “who she should and should not see romantically.”

It called Shaft “deceitful and disloyal” and “self-serving and controlling.”

But according to Pitchfork, court documents showed that all claims and counterclaims were dismissed in their entirety. And that all parties have should bear their own costs and attorney fees.

Cardi B celebrated the news in a tweet. “It’s feel good to be free”