Cardi B welcomes second child

Cardi B welcomes second childMonday, September 06, 2021
|
Rapper Cardi B has given birth to her second child. She shared the news with her more than 100 million Instagram followers on Monday (Sept 6). In the photo, Cardi B cradles the newborn while lying in a hospital bed with a Louis Vuitton blanket thrown over her. She, along with her husband Offset are seen gazing lovingly at their newborn baby.
The Bodak Yellow star captioned the adorable photo with a blue heart.
“We are so overjoyed to finally meet our son. He is already loved so much by family and friends, and we can’t wait to introduce him to his other siblings,” the couple said in a statement.
Cardi B revealed she was pregnant with baby number two while performing at the BET Awards in June.
She got married to Offset in September 2017. A year later, the couple welcomed their first child together, Kulture Kiari Cephus.
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy