Cardi B welcomes second child

Rapper Cardi B has given birth to her second child. She shared the news with her more than 100 million Instagram followers on Monday (Sept 6). In the photo, Cardi B cradles the newborn while lying in a hospital bed with a Louis Vuitton blanket thrown over her. She, along with her husband Offset are seen gazing lovingly at their newborn baby.

The Bodak Yellow star captioned the adorable photo with a blue heart.

“We are so overjoyed to finally meet our son. He is already loved so much by family and friends, and we can’t wait to introduce him to his other siblings,” the couple said in a statement.

Cardi B revealed she was pregnant with baby number two while performing at the BET Awards in June.

She got married to Offset in September 2017. A year later, the couple welcomed their first child together, Kulture Kiari Cephus.