Cardi B’s political bid backed by Senator Bernie Sanders

Cardi B’s political bid backed by Senator Bernie SandersWednesday, January 15, 2020
|
Cardi B’s bid to make it as a politician has received backing from a very reputable source – US Senator Bernie Sanders.
The Please Me hitmaker revealed on social media last week she was keen to make a career for herself in politics, because she “really loves” the idea of government, even though she is not a supporter of President Donald Trump or his Republican administration.
She wrote on Twitter: “I think I want to be a politician. I really love government even tho I don’t agree with Government.
“Like I was watching War documentaries. No matter how many weapons a country have you need people! How are you trying to go against a country and possibly start a war when this country lacks patriotism? I barely see people claiming they LOVE being American. (sic)”
And one person who believes the 27-year-old rapper would be a fantastic member of Congress is Sanders, who is currently in the midst of his second presidential campaign, running against Trump.
He told TMZ: “Cardi B is deeply concerned about what’s happening in the country. She knows what it’s like to live in poverty and struggle, and it would be great for her to bring that experience to politics.”
