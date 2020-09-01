Caribbean gems: St Vincentâ€™s disappearing Mopion Island

Now you see me, now you donâ€™t.

Have you ever wondered if islands could play disappearing games, BUZZ fam?

Well, in the Caribbean country of St Vincent, they do.

Located at the southernmost tip of the archipelago of islands that make up St. Vincent and the Grenadines is Mopion Island.

Known for its iconic hut-style umbrella which stands alone, the tides of the Caribbean Sea are what decide the shape of Mopion Island.

Sometimes, if the tides get really high, much of the island submerges underwater.

On a normal day, with low to moderate tides, the island makes for a pristine picnic spot and is a tourist-magnet often frequented by beach-lovers.

So popular is Mopin Island that it has its own, excellent rating on .TripAdvisor

Once the tide is high, however, the surrounding waters overwhelm the already limited beach space, thereby preventing any form of visits.

Geographically, Mopion Island, also called Ãle Morpion, would be classified as a cayâ€”which is a small, low-lying, sandy island on the surface of a coral reef.

Cays are common across the Atlantic Ocean and plentiful in Vincy!

If you are on a trip to St. Vincent and the Grenadines and the tides are trying to conceal Mopion Island, you can just visit one of the Tobago Cays, not too far away, and experience the same secluded getaway.

Need more motivation? Weâ€™ve got you covered, BUZZ fam!

Check out this video by LexLovesLos which shows just how beautiful the Mopion Island is.

â€” Article by Demion McTair