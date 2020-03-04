Carlong turns 30, outlines schedule of celebratory activities

Carlong Publishers (Caribbean) Ltd turns 30 on May 4 this year and will be celebrating the milestone with a slate of activities throughout the year. The publishers had its 30th Anniversary media launch at the Jamaica Pegasus Hotel on Monday night (March 2) during which its schedule of events was outlined by publishing manager Sonia Bennett.

The activities include a church service at the Providence Methodist Church in St Andrew, on May 3, followed by an after-service brunch. May 4 will see the publishers donating 3000 textbooks and general readers to 100 needy schools (this is up from 50) across the island. June will see the annual donation to the Jamaica Library Service’s National Reading Competition, the unveiling of Carlong’s mural at 38 First Street, New Port West in July and the 30 Anniversary Black Tie Gala in December to close out the activities.

See additional photos from the launch below: