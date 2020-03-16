Caroline Flack’s funeral held near her childhood home

The funeral of the TV presenter Caroline Flack – who took her own life at her London home in February – was held on March 10 at Greenacres at Colney, near Norwich, according to her mother, Christine.

Speaking about the service, Christine shared: “There were lots of memories, smiles but mostly tears as we all remembered Carrie and the joy she had brought to all of our lives.

“All the family would like to say thank you so much to all Carrie’s friends who travelled from all over the world to be there that day and who appreciated why we wanted to bring her back home to Norfolk.

“Friends included all the old pals she had either worked alongside or presented with on ‘Fash FC’, ‘I’m A Celebrity’, ‘Xtra Factor’, ‘Love Island’, friends old and new from the world of ‘Strictly’, the Bake Off and many many more.”

Christine revealed that Caroline’s friends spent the day sharing stories and reminiscing about her “beautiful girl”.

She told the Eastern Daily Press newspaper: “Her friends from schooldays, college days and present day also gathered to exchange stories and pay tributes to my beautiful girl.”

The emotional service featured a moving performance from ‘X Factor’ star Lucie Jones, who sung She Used To Be Mine from the musical Waitress.

Caroline’s close friend Ciara also performed at the service, debuting a song written for Caroline called The Sulking Room.

What’s more, guests wore special T-shirts designed by Caroline’s showbiz pal Leigh Francis.