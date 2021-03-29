Cassie and Alex Fine welcome baby number two

A new addition has been added to the Fine family.

Cassie and Alex Fine welcomed their second child together, daughter Sunny Cinco. In a post on Instagram, Cassie revealed that the baby was born earlier this month.

“On Monday March 22nd, 2021 @ 10:22am our hearts got bigger,” Cassie, 34, posted to Instagram. “Welcome to the world baby girl! We love you so much Sunny Cinco Fine!”

In one photo, Cassie is seen holding baby Sunny, who is swaddled in a blue blanket. Other family shots also feature Fine and the couple’s first-born, 1-year-old daughter Frankie.

Cassie and Fine got married in September 2019. Before this, she was the long time girlfriend of music mogul, Diddy.

Fine, who is a personal trainer wrote the sweetest message to his daughters on his Instagram.

“Letter to my Daughters Frankie Stone Fine & Sunny Cinco Fine,” Fine began on Instagram.

“I woke up this morning with you two and your mama and took a moment to let it sink in that we created the perfect family that isn’t perfect but its filled with so much love. I always thought my purpose was to inspire others through wellness and give back to those who are less fortunate but I was wrong,” Fine continued.

He added: “I am put on this earth so I can help you shine and have your beautiful lights touch a lot of people. Just holding both of you I know you are destined for absolutely amazing things and I’m put on this earth to support what you two love doing.”

Fine concluded his post, “I am happy you chose me as your Da.