Cat born with two faces, dies

A kitten born on an Oregon Farm with two faces has died three days later.

The cat had two noses, four eyes and two little mouths but only had one brain stem. But it was still able to eat and meow with both mouths.

Two-faced cats are named after the Roman god Janus, who had two faces. Roman mythology said that one looked forward into the future, while the other looked backwards into the past.

These rare kittens rarely live for longer than a day, but the cat, named Biscuits and Gravy was able to live for three after the King family took over the mothering duties from their cat Keenly, who gave birth to Biscuits and Gravy.

In a post on Facebook the King family, who owned Biscuits and Gravy said that the family veterinarian had said their new addition had been doing very well.

‘He ate a lot, and he peed and pooped a lot. He just didn’t grow. It’s hard work for a little guy like him to support a large head with two complete faces,’ the family wrote.

‘We are thankful to still have his siblings to care for and they are just as precious. I can’t express to you how much this experience has meant to me.’

The kitten was an instant hit with online fans, with many followers offering their condolences to the family who announced the cat’s death on Sunday.