Catching flights! Barbados has the region’s most powerful passport

If you’ve

ever complained about the hassle of travelling to other countries with your

passport, you probably weren’t born in Asia.

Three Asian countries, led by Japan once again, have topped the Henley Passport Index, which ranks the world’s passports based on how may destinations their users can travel to without needing a visa.

Japan, with access to 191 countries, again leads the list of visa-free travel.

However, it’s followed closely by Singapore, which has access to one fewer destination, and South Korea, which ties with Germany, with visa-free access to 189 destinations.

The next four countries in the top 10, Italy, Finland, Spain and Luxembourg, all tie with 188. The ranking’s top tier is completed by Denmark and Austria which tie at 187.

The best-ranked Caribbean territory is Barbados at No. 23, which has access to 161 countries. It is followed by St Kiss-Nevis (No. 25), Bahamas (No. 26), Antigua and Barbuda (No. 28) and Trinidad and Tobago, (No. 29).

