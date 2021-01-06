Catching flights! Barbados has the region’s most powerful passport

Catching flights! Barbados has the region’s most powerful passportWednesday, January 06, 2021
|
If you’ve
ever complained about the hassle of travelling to other countries with your
passport, you probably weren’t born in Asia.
Three Asian countries, led by Japan once again, have topped the Henley Passport Index, which ranks the world’s passports based on how may destinations their users can travel to without needing a visa.
Japan, with access to 191 countries, again leads the list of visa-free travel.
However, it’s followed closely by Singapore, which has access to one fewer destination, and South Korea, which ties with Germany, with visa-free access to 189 destinations.
The next four countries in the top 10, Italy, Finland, Spain and Luxembourg, all tie with 188. The ranking’s top tier is completed by Denmark and Austria which tie at 187.
The best-ranked Caribbean territory is Barbados at No. 23, which has access to 161 countries. It is followed by St Kiss-Nevis (No. 25), Bahamas (No. 26), Antigua and Barbuda (No. 28) and Trinidad and Tobago, (No. 29).
To view the entire list, click here
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy