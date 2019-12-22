Get your glow on! Celeb beauty hacks

How about some new beauty hacks, from your favourite celebrities? BUZZ got you covered with the latest, easiest and most stylish celeb-approved hacks, that will truly enhance your whole look.

Rihanna – “Apply lipstick from the middle of your top lip”

Fenty Beauty owner shared her method of applying lip colours or glosses in a 2018 Fenty Beauty tutorial. This unique hack helps with perfectly applying ‘lippies.’

“I usually like to start my lipstick right here in the middle, no matter if it’s lip gloss, lipstick or lip paint.

“There’s a certain height to the top of your lip that you always want to be even, because if it’s not, you always end up (overlining) your lipstick over and over again.”

Rihanna said it best ladies, it’s better to apply your lippies from the centre- outwards; especially if you’re avoiding having to apply more lipstick or gloss.

Zendaya— “Mix your highlighter with Aquaphor”

The talented singer, artist, fashion designer and model has let us in on her secret of how to get all glammed up with a simple mix of highlighter with Aquaphor.

“I dab Aquaphor where I want my highlighter to be. Then I put my highlighter on top and boom!”

Aquaphor can be used for multiple uses like conditioning eyelashes and brows, soothing breakouts and keeping your feet soft.

Hailey Bieber— “Apply pencil before liquid or gel eyeliner”

Do you have problems with making the perfect wings too? Well, so does Justin Bieber’s wife, Hailey Bieber.

“Oh, my God, it’s so hard to do a cat-eye because there’s always one side that’s uneven and they’re never the same thickness. Usually, I’ll take a pencil liner and do that first to get an outline, then go back in with a gel pod with a brush.”

There you have it, Hailey has given us her secret hack into making the perfect wings for your eyes.

Kylie Jenner — “Use concealer to shape your brows”

Well, is using a concealer to shape your brows a secret hack?? Let’s hear what Kylie has to say about it after her interview with Vogue. She starts by moisturizing the brows, followed by a brow pencil, but turns to the concealer to ensure the perfect arch is formed.

“I conceal right underneath to shape the brow, and then I apply it to all over my lids as, like, a base for my eyeshadow.

Well I guess some of us didn’t know about moisturizing the brows and using the concealer on your eyelids as a base for your eyeshadow- Thank You Kylie.

Meghan Markle- Duchess of Sussex — “Do Facial Exercises to Define Your Face”

Before royalty, Meghan was always about beauty as she started to share her best beauty tips with Birchbox (a New York City-based online monthly subscription service that sends its subscribers a box of four to five selected samples of makeup, or other beauty-related products.)

“I do facial exercises from one of my favourite aestheticians, Nichola Joss, who basically has you sculpt your face from inside out. I swear it works, as silly as you may feel. On the days I do it, my cheekbones and jawline are way more sculpted.”

I bet you are going to be doing some google searches on facial exercises now, I know I will. However, BUZZ got you covered with Nichola Joss’ 10 steps routine, to make you look way more sculpted: