Celebrating Dennis Brown: Singer remembered at Reggae Sunsplash Night One

The Crown Prince of reggae, Dennis Brown, was remembered during the return of groundbreaking festival Reggae Sunsplash on Friday evening.

Event organisers featured a short video tribute with clips of the late singer performing at different stagings of the festival. Brown formed part of the line-up for the event’s first staging in 1978 and went on to become a staple on the show.

His widow, Yvonne Brown, thanked the festival via video.

“It was a highlight of Dennis’ career to perform at Reggae Sunsplash, and if he was here today he would send his blessings and pray that you all unite and live in the Father’s love and to support each other,” she said while surrounded by family. “May Dennis’ legacy and his music live on and thank you Reggae Sunsplash for honouring and remembering Dennis Immanuel Brown.”

His son, Dennis Brown Sr, added:

“Unfortunately we are not able to be together at the show to celebrate the legacy of my father, but this too shall pass, and there will come again another time when we can all come together and really live life and enjoy reggae the way it’s supposed to be so give thanks people.”

Reflections also came from artistes Tanya Stephens, Capleton and Richie Spice who performed on Friday’s show.

“I used to listen to Silhouette on repeat, just listen to his voice and immerse myself in his vocals and his attitudes and his emotions,” said Stephens. “I got to be around him, felt his energy. Him laugh so much and him so happy and he seemed like a person who was centred and grounded, and it is a really big honour for me to be on this stage that’s honouring Dennis.”

Capleton said: “Dennis Brown a one a my great legend dem. Mi get the opportunity fi tour wid dem man deh, and I used to always love his vocals. Very jovial person and dem man deh clean-hearted.”

Richie Spice shared similar words.

“Great artiste, big great vocals, pace-setter. Him set it for I and I, go out there and do a lot of work so give thanks for the work he had done during his time.”

Brown enjoyed a prosperous 30-year-career before he died at age 42 in 1999. The celebrated crooner recorded more than 70 albums and is known for songs like Revolution, Promised Land, Money in My Pocket and Here I Come.