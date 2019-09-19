Céline Dion begs Drake not to get a tattoo of her

Legendary singer and Jamaica’s darling, Céline Dion, is begging fellow Canadian hip-hop star to not get a tattoo of her face on his ribcage.

Dion, who was a special guest on iHeartRadio Canada‘s Rapid Fire series, released on YouTube on Wednesday, stated she’s not too keen on the idea.

“Please, Drake, I love you very much,” she began.

“Can I tell you something? Don’t do that. You can write me love letters, you can send me autographs for my kids, you can come and visit,” Dion ardently pleaded.

The multi-Grammy winning songstress even threw in lunch or dinner with the In My Feelings rap megastar.

“I can have you home for lunch or dinner… we can go for a drink. We can sing together. Whatever you want to do. I can talk to your mother. Whatever you want, but please,” Dion said, looking through the camera.

Dion’s unease with the permanent tat seemingly stems from the 51-year-old’s self-conscious thought she already has a long, thin face.

The singer, who’s gearing up for the release of her upcoming Courage album this November, says she doesn’t want the portrait to look bad the older Drake gets.

“This is not the money maker over here first of all,” Dion said in reference to her face.

See the full two-minute interview below:

Drake confessed his desire back in 2017, to get Dion’s face inked on his left ribcage.

In fact, God’s Plan rapper told her that directly after meeting Céline at that year’s Billboard Music Awards, telling her in a video of their behind-the-scenes meet and greet, “I’m like a year away from a Céline tat.”

Tell us, BUZZ fam, do you share Céline’s unease with a face tattoo on Drake?