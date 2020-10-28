Céline Dion to make movie debut in romantic film

Music icon Céline Dion is set star in an upcoming romantic movie,

The movie is a remake of a German film and will see Dion, acting in her first ever film, star alongside Quantico star Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Outlander’s Sam Heughan.

In the movie, Chopra Jonas plays a widow who lost her fiancé and in her sorrow, started texting his old number again. On the receiving end is Heughan’s character, who is going through similar heartbreak. The two end up falling in love thanks to Dion.

No release date has yet been shared for the film.