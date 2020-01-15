Celine Dion pays tribute to husband René Angélil on death anniversary

Celine Dion pays tribute to husband René Angélil on death anniversaryWednesday, January 15, 2020
|
Singer Celine Dion thinks about her late husband’s “beautiful smile” every day.
The My Heart Will Go On hitmaker has paid tribute to her beloved spouse René Angélil – who passed away on January 14, 2016 – on the fourth anniversary of his death and has thanked him for “watching over” her and their sons René-Charles, 19, and 10-year-old twins Eddy and Nelson.
Taking to her Instagram account, Celine uploaded a photograph of René cuddling up to a puppy and she wrote: “Il n’y a pas une journée où je ne pense pas à ton magnifique sourire. Tu nous manques, merci de veiller sur nous mon amour. Je t’aime, Céline xx…
“There is not a day that goes by without me thinking about your beautiful smile. We miss you, thank you for watching over us my love. I love you. Céline xx…(sic)”
The 51-year-old singer recently admitted she is open to finding love again and remarrying, but she isn’t worried if she doesn’t find a new partner because she still has the music manager “within” her.
Asked if she is open to remarrying and if she’s dating again, she said: “I don’t date. I don’t have a boyfriend and you know, it doesn’t mean that I will not find someone in my life. If I do, that would be great. If I don’t, that would be great, because I am still in love.”
