Celine Dion pays tribute to husband René Angélil on death anniversary

Singer Celine Dion thinks about her late husband’s “beautiful smile” every day.

The My Heart Will Go On hitmaker has paid tribute to her beloved spouse René Angélil – who passed away on January 14, 2016 – on the fourth anniversary of his death and has thanked him for “watching over” her and their sons René-Charles, 19, and 10-year-old twins Eddy and Nelson.

Taking to her Instagram account, Celine uploaded a photograph of René cuddling up to a puppy and she wrote: “Il n’y a pas une journée où je ne pense pas à ton magnifique sourire. Tu nous manques, merci de veiller sur nous mon amour. Je t’aime, Céline xx…

“There is not a day that goes by without me thinking about your beautiful smile. We miss you, thank you for watching over us my love. I love you. Céline xx…(sic)”

The 51-year-old singer recently admitted she is open to finding love again and remarrying, but she isn’t worried if she doesn’t find a new partner because she still has the music manager “within” her.

Asked if she is open to remarrying and if she’s dating again, she said: “I don’t date. I don’t have a boyfriend and you know, it doesn’t mean that I will not find someone in my life. If I do, that would be great. If I don’t, that would be great, because I am still in love.”